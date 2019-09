The Raiders on the rise.

Following Iolani’s impressive 48-14 win over the defending Division-I state champions of Waipahu this past weekend, the ILH power moved three spots to ninth in the latest Top-12 released on Monday night.

Up next for the 5-1 Raiders will be 10th-ranked Damien on Friday night.

Saint Louis, the unanimous number-one, extended their winning streak to 31 with a 28-0 victory over Kahuku on Saturday, which raised their national rankings to six in the USA Today Super 25.