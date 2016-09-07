Hurricane Warning: Kapolei storms into top 5 of #Cover2 Power Poll

After the warnings of two impending hurricanes caused a switch up in this past weekend’s Hawaii high school football schedule, it was the boys of Kapolei (4-1) who emerged as the biggest threat to the 808 state with a four-spot jump in the Cover2 Division I Power Poll.

The Hurricanes 40-12 win over previous fourth-ranked Mililani (3-1) on a special edition of Hawaii Monday Night Football landed the teal and black at No. 5 in this week’s rankings. The Trojans dropped two spots to No. 6.

Waianae (4-1) returned to the No. 4 spot while the rest of the top three remained unchanged with each team notching a win in their respective games.

With the ILH D-I season entering its second week, a big matchup to watch for will be No. 2 Saint Louis (2-0) taking on No. 3 Punahou (2-0) this Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

In the Cover2 Division II Power Poll, unexplained circumstances brought a mix-up at the bottom of the rankings.

Previously fourth-ranked Damien (3-1) grinded out a 21-16 victory over the previous No. 5 Saint Francis (1-2), but still dropped to the fifth spot. Leap frogging the Monarchs was also the previously ranked No. 5 Pearl City Chargers (3-1) who moved up to No. 4, despite having not played a game this past weekend.

The top three teams remained the same with No. 1 Kapa’a (4-0) and No. 3 Waipahu (3-0) earning victories this past weekend.

Due to the aforementioned weather threats, all BIIF games were postponed until mid-October so No. 2 Konawaena (1-1) did not play a game this weekend.

#COVER2 Division I Power Poll

1. KAHUKU (18) 4-0

2. SAINT LOUIS (1) 2-0

3. PUNAHOU (1) 2-0

4. WAIANAE 4-1

5. KAPOLEI 4-1

6. MILILANI 3-1

7. FARRINGTON 3-1

8. KAMEHAMEHA 1-2

9. IOLANI 3-1

10. KAILUA 2-1

Also Receiving Votes: BALDWIN (2-2), MOANALUA (2-2)

#COVER2 Division II Power Poll

1. KAPA’A (20) 4-0

2. KONAWAENA 1-1

3. WAIPAHU 3-0

4. PEARL CITY 3-1

5. DAMIEN 3-1

Also Receiving Votes: KS-HAWAII (3-0), PAC-FIVE (2-0), LAHAINALUNA (2-2), SAINT FRANCIS (1-2)

Season IV of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football weekly airs every Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

The Cover2 Power Polls are voted on by 19 statewide media members, plus the viewer vote at KHON2.com.