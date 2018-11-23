GEICO's Quest for the Koa Trophy: Clash of the Titans

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Aloha Stadium is where the party's at this weekend.

We start in Division II, where it's a rematch of the 2016 title game between Lahainaluna and Kapaa.

The Lunas own the last two titles while the Warriors are aiming for a program first.

Over at the Division I level, the title game has been set for over a week, and the hype is ripe as Hilo looks to make back-to-back state title runs. Standing in the way are the Marauders of Waipahu.

The Open Division will serve as the night cap in the triple-header, where the anticipation for this one has been building for months.

The two-time reigning kings of Saint Louis will look to extend the dynasty against the 2014 champions of Mililani.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

