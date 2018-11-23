GEICO's Quest for the Koa Trophy: Clash of the Titans
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Aloha Stadium is where the party's at this weekend.
We start in Division II, where it's a rematch of the 2016 title game between Lahainaluna and Kapaa.
The Lunas own the last two titles while the Warriors are aiming for a program first.
Over at the Division I level, the title game has been set for over a week, and the hype is ripe as Hilo looks to make back-to-back state title runs. Standing in the way are the Marauders of Waipahu.
The Open Division will serve as the night cap in the triple-header, where the anticipation for this one has been building for months.
The two-time reigning kings of Saint Louis will look to extend the dynasty against the 2014 champions of Mililani.