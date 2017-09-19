Damien Monarchs voted into Cover2 D-I State Rankings for the first time

For the first time in the history of the Cover2 State Rankings, the Damien Monarchs (5-1) have been selected into the top ten of Division-I.
Fresh off of their thrilling 27-20 come from behind win over ILH rival Saint Francis this past Friday, the Monarchs appeared at number-9 in the latest poll which is voted on by 20 media members from across the state.
Playing a regular season schedule in the ILH Division-II the Monarchs and the aforementioned Saints declared for the HHSAA Division-I state tournament, therefore becoming ineligible for D-2 rankings last week.
As for the top of the rankings, the defending state champions of Saint Louis remain as the unanimous choice.
The Crusaders beat Punahou 49-13 last Saturday, improving to 4-0 on the season.
For the first time this season, Saint Louis also appeared in the MaxPreps Xcellent National Top-25 on Monday, being selected 24th.
This Saturday the Crusaders will play host to perennial California power Narbonne, who won a CIF state title in 2015.
For the sixth consecutive week, Lahainaluna was selected tops in Division-II. The Lunas who are 5-1 won the first half MIL title with a win over Kamehameha-Maui last weekend.
DIVISION I
1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 4-0
2. MILILANI 6-0
3. KAHUKU 5-1
4. PUNAHOU 4-1
5. KAMEHAMEHA 3-2
6. WAIANAE 3-3
7. CAMPBELL 5-2
8. FARRINGTON 3-3
9. DAMIEN 5-1
10. LEILEHUA 4-2
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: HILO (4-1), SAINT FRANCIS (4-2), KAPOLEI (3-4) KAPA’A (3-1)DIVISION II
1. LAHAINALUNA (18) 5-1
2. WAIPAHU (2) 5-0
3. PEARL CITY 5-1
4. KS-HAWAII 6-1
5. KONAWAENA 4-2
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KAIMUKI (4-2), KALANI (3-3), IOLANI (2-3), KS-MAUI (3-3)