Damien Monarchs crack top ten of #Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Another impressive victory, another unanimous number-one ranking in the Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings for the two time defending state champions of Saint Louis.

The Crusaders received all 20 first place votes following the program’s 47-7 win this past Friday against reigning California 1-A state champion Narbonne of Harbor City, California.

Saint Louis remained 14th in the USA Today Super 25 National Rankings and climbed two spots to 10th in the latest MAX Preps Top-25.

In the victory, junior quarterback Jayden DeLaura went 9/13 for 130 yards and three touchdowns, with all three scoring strikes going to senior receiver Chance Beyer who hauled in a total of five catches for 62 yards.

Saint Louis, winners of 17 straight games dating back to 2016 will return to action on Saturday, traveling to Mililani to face the third ranked Trojans who are behind Kahuku and in front of Punahou and Campbell.

For a second straight week, a total of six teams from the ILH are ranked in the top twelve, where the only change in the rankings this week came courtesy of D-II member Damien who swapped spots with Farrington moving from eleventh to tenth.

The Monarchs defeated Nanakuli 34-0, improving to 2-0 having outscored opponents 62-2 to start the season.

This week, Damien will play at Aiea on Friday night.

#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20) 2-0

2. Kahuku 2-0

3. Mililani 3-0

4. Punahou 1-1

5. Campbell 2-0

6. Kamehameha 1-1

7. Lahainaluna 3-0

8. Iolani 3-0

9. Kapolei 1-2

10. Damien 2-0

11. Farrington 1-2

12. Saint Francis 3-0

Also receiving votes (First-5)

Moanalua (2-0), Leilehua (2-1), Kauai (2-0), Maui (1-1), Kaimuki (2-0)