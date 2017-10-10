Crusaders remain as unanimous number one in latest Cover2 State Rankings

Following a regular season ending 40-20 win over Punahou this past weekend the Saint Louis Crusaders remained at number one in the latest Cover2/GEICO State Rankings.

The Crusaders were the unanimous choice receiving all 20 first place votes for an eighth straight week, which is a Cover2 record.

Mililani and Kahuku who each won conference titles in the OIA were idle last week and remain at three and four respectively.

In Division-II the defending state champions of Lahainaluna and the OIA regular season champs of Waipahu each received 10 first place votes. The Lunas remain at number one based on points.

DIVISION I

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 7-0

2. MILILANI 8-0

3. KAHUKU 7-1

4. PUNAHOU 5-2

T5. LEILEHUA 6-2

T5. WAIANAE 5-3

7. KAMEHAMEHA 3-4

8. CAMPBELL 6-3

9. FARRINGTON 4-4

10. KAPOLEI 5-4

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: HILO (6-1) DAMIEN (7-2) SAINT FRANCIS (5-3)

DIVISION II

1. LAHAINALUNA (10) 8-1

2. WAIPAHU (10) 8-0

3. KONAWAENA 7-2

4. PEARL CITY 7-2

5. IOLANI 4-4

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KS-HAWAII (7-3) KAIMUKI (5-3)