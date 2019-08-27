Cover2 State Rankings: Undefeated Kaiser claws their way into Top-12

After improving to 4-0 to start the season, the Kaiser Cougars made their first appearance in the Cover2 State Rankings this week, as the blue-and-gold were selected 12th in the poll that was revealed on Monday night.

Outscoring opponetns 32-5 through the first four games, the Cougars most recent win may have been their most impressive, beating McKinley 42-0 as quarterback Easton Yoshino was efficient. The freshman wingman went 13-19 for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

As for the top of the rankings, the three-time defending state champions of Saint Louis remained at the top, receiving all 20 first place votes after extending their winning-streak to 28 games with a 48-27 win over Campbell.

Up next for the Saints, who are ranked 10th nationally according to this week’s MaxPreps Xcellent 25 will bring national attention, as the Crusaders will play host to multiple time national champion, 15th-ranked Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday night at Aloha Stadium as part of the Aloha Football Classic.

Kickoff between the Crusaders and Gaels is set for 7:30pm.

COVER2 STATE RANKINGS – WEEK FIVE

Saint Louis (20) 2-0 Mililani 3-0 Punahou 4-0 Campbell 2-1 Leilehua 3-0 Kahuku 2-1 Kamehameha 1-2 Moanalua 2-0 Kapolei 2-2 Damien 2-0 Hilo 2-0 Kaiser 4-0

Also receiving votes: Roosevelt (3-0), Waianae (1-2), ‘Iolani (3-1), Lahainaluna (2-1)

