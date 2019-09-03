Cover2 State Rankings: Saint Louis continues thousand-plus day reign as Hawaii’s top-ranked team

Cover2 State Rankings
Posted: / Updated:

For the 1,018th consecutive day, Saint Louis is at the top of the latest Cover2 State Rankings coming in as the unanimous choice with 20 first place votes.

The Crusaders, who took over on November 21, 2016 has won 29 consecutive games with the most recent being a 31-19 victory over three-time national champion Bishop Gorman at Aloha Stadium this past Friday night.

According to MaxPreps, Saint Louis is ranked eighth nationally.

The Crusaders, the three-time defending state champions return to action on Friday, opening their ILH schedule against Kamehameha.

Cover2 State Rankings

  1. Saint Louis (20) 3-0
  2. Punahou 5-0
  3. Mililani 4-0
  4. Kahuku 3-1
  5. Campbell 1-3
  6. Moanalua 3-0
  7. Kamehameha 1-2
  8. Hilo 3-0
  9. Damien 4-0
  10. Kapolei 3-2
  11. Leilehua 3-1
  12. Lahainaluna 3-1

Others receiving votes: Kaiser (4-0), Iolani (3-1), Roosevelt (3-0), Kapa’a (1-1)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories