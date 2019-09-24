Cover2 State Rankings: Hilo moves into tie for sixth following runaway win against Konawaena

After surviving a scare from ILH-rival Punahou this past weekend, three-time defending state champion Saint Louis remained at number-one in the latest Cover2 State Rankings released on Monday.

The Crusaders, winners of 32-consecutive games dating back to 2016, received all 20 first place votes following their 25-19 win over the Buffanblu.

The victory also kept Saint Louis at sixth nationally in the USA Today Super-25, while St. John Bosco of California, who handed Mililani their first loss of the season stayed at number two.

Punahou (6-1), Mililani (6-1), Kahuku (5-2), and Campbell (4-3) all stayed in the two-through-five spots while Hilo moved into a tie for sixth with Moanalua.

The Vikings, defeated Konawaena this past weekend 43-0, as the six-time defending BIIF Division-I champions have now outscored their last three opponents 213-0, and 374-31 in all six games.

Eight through twelve in the rankings read Iolani (6-1), Leilehua (6-1), Lahainaluna (5-1), Kaiser (7-0), and Damien (5-2).

Kamehameha was the last team out, finishing just a point shy of the Monarchs.

