Cover2 Hawai’i High School Football Saturday scoreboard – Week Ten

Week 10 of the Hawaii high school football regular season rounded with several potentially tight contests. #9 Leilehua and #8 Iolani faced off in a Division 1 duel at Aloha Stadium

Below are scores and social media updates from around the state.

#4 Kahuku (5-3) 13

#2 Punahou (8-1) 14

Final

#11 Kapolei (4-6) 0

#3 Mililani (7-2) 21

Final

#9 Leilehua (7-1) 28

#8 Iolani (7-2) 25

Final

GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 10 Leilehua survives No. 9 Iolani's second half surge, 28-25 https://t.co/DHcnjfHbRL pic.twitter.com/XXLd5OFye4 — ScoringLive (@scoringlive) October 6, 2019

#12 Damien (72) 48

Aiea (1-8) 0

Final

Castle (2-6) 21

Kailua (4-5) 26

Final

Kailua 26, Castle 21, 1:33, 4Q



Re-punt after a facemask call, and the SNAP IS FUMBLED. CASTLE HAS THE BALL AT THE KAILUA 23 WITH 1:33 LEFT.



LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/85afc6sgiQ pic.twitter.com/t1mRiY0JH7 — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) October 6, 2019

Pearl City (2-7) 21

Pac-Five (5-3) 28

Final

FINAL: Pac-Five 28, Pearl City 21. Wolfpack with two touchdowns in the final 92 seconds to pull off the stunner. https://t.co/vjf29gb6P8 pic.twitter.com/2hOJpncC4s — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) October 6, 2019

Makana Canyon's 275 passing yards today are the most in Pearl City history against an ILH team and eighth most in school history.



RECORD BOOK: https://t.co/7KFEKnPrkc pic.twitter.com/Fk2ue1e13t — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) October 6, 2019

Waialua (5-4) 35

Kalani (4-5) 26

Final

Konawaena (6-2) 41

Waiakea (0-8) 0

Final

Pahoa (0-6) 6

Hawaii Prep (5-1) 62

Final

Kauai (1-5) 7

Waimea (3-3) 21

Final

Maui (1-6) 27

King Kekaulike (3-4) 30

Final

King Kekaulike 30 Maui High 27, final. 2 weeks into the MIL’s 2nd Round and the 3 D2 squads each have a win over D1 competition. Na Alii & Kamehameha over Maui High, Lahainaluna over Baldwin. Round 2 standings: Lunas 2-0, KK 1-0, KSM 1-1, Bears 0-1, MH 0-2. — Jordan Helle (@JordanHelle) October 6, 2019

Lani (2-2) 30

Molokai (4-2) 54

Final