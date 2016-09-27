Campbell Sabers make season debut in Cover2 Power Poll

Summer is officially over and with a change in seasons comes a change in the latest Cover2/GEICO Power Poll as the Hawaii high school football postseason begins to take shape.

Sinking their teeth into the Division I top 10 for the first time this year are the Campbell Sabers (4-3) making their season debut at No. 9 after holding tough in a 14-12 victory against previously 4th-ranked Waianae (6-2).

The loss drops the Seariders down a spot to No. 5 while swapping with the Hurricanes of Kapolei (6-1), who now moves up to No. 4 after a 28-7 win in this past weekend’s Cover2 Marquee Matchup against No. 8 Farrington (5-2).

Iolani (3-4) drops out of the top 10 after a 42-24 loss to No. 2 Saint Louis (5-0). The Crusaders remain as the only unbeaten team left in Division I.

Previously sixth-ranked Mililani (4-2) drops a spot to No. 7 after unranked Kailua (3-3) rallied off 20-unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 34-28 win over the Trojans.

Baldwin (4-2) had a bye week and by default, the Bears move up three spots to No. 6.

Top-ranked Kahuku (6-1) also returned to their dominant form in the islands this weekend with their fourth shutout of the season in a 42-0 win over Moanalua (3-4).

In Division II, Saint Francis (3-2) returns to the top five, replacing Damien (4-2) at the No. 4 spot after the Saints pulled off a last-minute upset of the Monarchs, winning 15-12. Damien drops down to No. 5.

As a result, Lahainaluna (4-3) falls just outside of the latest rankings despite notching a 17-9 victory over Maui (3-4) this past weekend.

The top three remains the same with No. 1 Kapa’a (6-0) as the only undefeated team in Division II. The Warriors remained strong in their fifth-straight shutout of the season, but had a battle to the end with a narrow 3-0 squeaker over Waimea (2-3).

#COVER2 Division I Power Poll

1. KAHUKU (18) 6-1

2. SAINT LOUIS (2) 5-0

3. PUNAHOU 4-1

4. KAPOLEI 6-1

5. WAIANAE 6-2

6. BALDWIN 4-2

7. MILILANI 4-2

8. FARRINGTON 5-2

9. CAMPBELL 4-3

10. KAMEHAMEHA 2-4

Also Receiving Votes: LEILEHUA (3-4), KAILUA (3-3), IOLANI (3-4)

#COVER2 Division II Power Poll

1. KAPA’A (20) 6-0

2. KONAWAENA 4-1

3. PEARL CITY 4-1

4. SAINT FRANCIS 3-2

5. DAMIEN 4-2

Also Receiving Votes: LAHAINALUNA (4-3), WAIPAHU (5-1), KS-HAWAII (5-1), KAIMUKI (4-2)

Season IV of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly airs every Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

The Cover2 Power Polls are voted on by 19 statewide media members, plus the viewer vote at KHON2.com.