Campbell Sabers climb to fourth in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Following an impressive 37-20 road victory over O’Conner of Arizona, The Campbell Sabers climbed a spot in the latest Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings.

At 3-0 on the season Campbell came in at number four in the top-12, swapping spots with Punahou (2-1) and two spots ahead of Friday’s opponent Kamehameha.

Through the team’s first three games quarterbacks Kaniala Kalaola and Krenston Kaipo have combined 448 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

At receiver there are four players averaging 20-yards per catch, confirming the prediction of many that the Sabers would have a potent offense in 2018.

At the top of the rankings, Saint Louis remains as the unanimous choice, followed by Kahuku.

This Friday night at Aloha Stadium the Crusaders and Red Raiders will meet in a rematch of the last three state championship games.

Last year, current University of Hawaii freshman quarterback Chevan Cordeiro followed the footsteps of Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa by leading Saint Louis to a state title win over the Red Raiders. In 2015 Kahuku beat the Saints.

In total, the arch-rivals have met a total of 13-times in state championship games with Saint Louis holding an 8-5 advantage.

#COVER2 & GEICO STATE RANKINGS

1. Saint Louis (20)

2. Kahuku

3. Mililani

4. Campbell

5. Punahou

6. Kamehameha

7. Lahainaluna

8. Kapolei

9. Iolani

10. Leilehua

11. Saint Francis

12. Kauai

Also receiving votes (Top-5)

Moanalua, Damien, Kaimuki, Farrington, Waipahu

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE – HAWAII PREP WORLD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

BIIF 8-man

>> Ka’u at Pahoa, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

>> Kamehameha at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> Damien at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

>> Kailua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Aiea at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> Kalani at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

>> Waialua at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

>> McKinley at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Hilo at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

>> Kealakehe at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

KIF

>> Kapaa vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL

>> Baldwin at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

>> Kaimuki at Sierra Vista (Las Vegas)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Waianae at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

>> Punahou at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> ‘Iolani at Leilehua, 6 p.m.

>> Castle at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> Pac-Five vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6 p.m.

BIIF

>> Waiakea at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.

>> Konawaena at Keaau, 7 p.m.

MIL

>> Kamehameha-Maui at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

>> Farrington vs. Carson (Carson, Calif.), at Liberty High School

MIL 8-man

>> Seabury Hall at Molokai, at War Memorial Stadium, 9 a.m.

>> Hana vs. Lanai, at War Memorial Stadium, noon