Campbell climbs to fourth in latest Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

After beating the three time defending OIA champions of Kahuku in Ewa Beach for the first time since 1977, the Campbell Sabers have returned to the four spot in the latest Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings released on Monday night.

The Sabers (5-3) who improved to 5-3 on the season can lock-up the number two seed in the OIA Open Division playoffs with a win this Friday against Kapolei.

As for the top of the rankings, Saint Louis (7-0) remains as the unanimous choice after keeping their perfect record in-tact in a near perfect defensive effort against Farrington. The Crusaders allowed a total of four yards in a 72-6 win over the Govs this past weekend.

The other two reigning state champions are also in the top-12 with Lahainaluna (7-0) at number seven and Hilo (5-1) making their first appearance of the season at 12th.

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 7-0

2. PUNAHOU 5-2

3. MILILANI 7-2

4. CAMPBELL 5-3

5. KAHUKU 4-3

6. LAHAINALUNA 7-0

7. KAMEHAMEHA 4-4

8. MOANALUA 7-0

9. LEILEHUA 7-2

10. SAINT FRANCIS 8-0

11. IOLANI 7-2

12. HILO 5-1

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – HAWAII PREP WORLD

WEEK 11

THURSDAY, OCT. 11

MIL 8-man

>> Seabury Hall at Hana, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Kahuku at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

>> Punahou at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

>> Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> ‘Iolani at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

>> Waipahu at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> Pac-Five vs. Waialua, at Aiea High field, 5 p.m.

>> McKinley at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

>> St. Francis at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Keaau at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

>> Konawaena vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 7 p.m.

MIL

>> Lahainaluna at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

OIA-ILH Open Division

>> Campbell at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I

>> Damien at Castle, 6 p.m.

>> Radford at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

>> Nanakuli at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II

>> Kalani vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6 p.m.

>> Pearl City vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF

>> Kealakehe at Hawaii Prep, 2 p.m.

>> Waiakea at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

KIF

>> Waimea vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

MIL

>> King Kekaulike vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

BIIF 8-man

>> Seed No. 3 vs. Seed No. 2, semifinals, at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2 p.m.