Cover2 Season 6, Episode 4

Kickoff to the 2019 Hawaii High School Football season took place this past weekend, where in a slate that saw some serious early season statements being made, perhaps the biggest victory came courtesy of a team that opened with a loss.

The Molokai Farmers made their way to the west side O'ahu on Saturday as the green-and-white were on the losing end of a 37-0 score at Nanakuli. However, the significance of that defeat was that the pride of the 'friendly Isle' ht the field in the program's first 11-man football game in over 50-years as the program looks to transition from 8-man ball.