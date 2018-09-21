Cover2 HS Football

Cover2 Season 6, Episode 3

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 09:43 PM HST

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 09:43 PM HST

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In Season 6, Episode 2:

Undefeated Moanalua rises to eighth in Cover2 and GEICO State Rankings

Built FORD Tough Match Up: (11) Saint Francis vs. Kaimuki

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: PAC-5 receiver Angelo Coluccio

Throwback Thursday: Punahou's Wes Pratt dominated on defense

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

For Life: Kaiser captain, student body president leads school through tough, tragic times

Pop Quiz: Aiea's field-worthy moves

9/20 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Rising Star: Kamehameha linebacker Akalea Kapono

On the Road with Iolani's record-setting placekicker Mika Makekau

NOHbody Better: Moanalua's Henderson ties state record with kickoff return

Overtime: Cover2 mid-season awards

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News