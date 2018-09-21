Cover2 Season 6, Episode 3

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!
In this episode:
Undefeated Moanalua rises to eighth in Cover2 and GEICO State Rankings
Built FORD Tough Match Up: (11) Saint Francis vs. Kaimuki
Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: PAC-5 receiver Angelo Coluccio
Throwback Thursday: Punahou’s Wes Pratt dominated on defense
Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)
For Life: Kaiser captain, student body president leads school through tough, tragic times
Pop Quiz: Aiea’s field-worthy moves
9/20 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)
Rising Star: Kamehameha linebacker Akalea Kapono
On the Road with Iolani’s record-setting placekicker Mika Makekau
NOHbody Better: Moanalua’s Henderson ties state record with kickoff return
Overtime: Cover2 mid-season awards