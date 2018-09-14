Cover2 HS Football

Cover2 Season 6, Episode 2

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 10:22 PM HST

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 10:22 PM HST

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In Season 6, Episode 2:

Undefeated Moanalua enters Cover2 and GEICO State Rankings

Built FORD Tough Match Up: (1) Saint Louis vs. (3) Punahou

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Kamehameha's Tiger Peterson

Throwback Thursday: Kailua receiver David Kaihenui

Game Previews and Analysis Part 1

For Life: Kaimuki's Antrone Cliff Jr. ran with a life-changing decision, and never looked back

Pop Quiz with Spectrum OC16 sideline reporter Kristy Tamashiro

Game Previews and Analysis Part 2

Rising Star: Konawaena's Marc Basa

On the Road: Kalaheo defensive coordinator Blaze Soares

NOHbody Better: Taamu vs. Tagovailoa quarterback challenge

