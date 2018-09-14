Cover2 Season 6, Episode 2
Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!
In Season 6, Episode 2:
Undefeated Moanalua enters Cover2 and GEICO State Rankings
Built FORD Tough Match Up: (1) Saint Louis vs. (3) Punahou
Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Kamehameha's Tiger Peterson
Throwback Thursday: Kailua receiver David Kaihenui
Game Previews and Analysis Part 1
For Life: Kaimuki's Antrone Cliff Jr. ran with a life-changing decision, and never looked back
Pop Quiz with Spectrum OC16 sideline reporter Kristy Tamashiro
Game Previews and Analysis Part 2
Rising Star: Konawaena's Marc Basa
On the Road: Kalaheo defensive coordinator Blaze Soares
NOHbody Better: Taamu vs. Tagovailoa quarterback challenge