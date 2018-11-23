Cover2 Season 6, Episode 12
Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!
In this episode:
GEICO's Quest for the Koa Trophy: Clash of the Titans
Built FORD Tough Match Up: Mililani vs. Saint Louis
Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Saint Louis sophomore Harvey Welch
Throwback Thursday: Waimea running back Sean Jardin
Game Preview and Analysis: Waipahu vs. Hilo
Pop Quiz with Coach Kenny Patton
Game Preview and Analysis: Kapaa vs. Lahainaluna
Rising Stars in the Division II title game
This year's Olin Kreutz Award winner is a mountain of a lineman
On the Road with 2018 Cover2 Coach of the Year
For Life: Cover2's 2018 Marcus Mariota Award State Player of the Year is proud of his roots