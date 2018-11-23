Cover2 HS Football

Cover2 Season 6, Episode 12

By:

Posted: Nov 22, 2018 10:01 PM HST

Updated: Nov 22, 2018 11:40 PM HST

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In this episode:

GEICO's Quest for the Koa Trophy: Clash of the Titans

Built FORD Tough Match Up: Mililani vs. Saint Louis

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Saint Louis sophomore Harvey Welch

Throwback Thursday: Waimea running back Sean Jardin

Game Preview and Analysis: Waipahu vs. Hilo

Pop Quiz with Coach Kenny Patton

Game Preview and Analysis: Kapaa vs. Lahainaluna

Rising Stars in the Division II title game

2018 Cover2 Awards

This year's Olin Kreutz Award winner is a mountain of a lineman

On the Road with 2018 Cover2 Coach of the Year

For Life: Cover2's 2018 Marcus Mariota Award State Player of the Year is proud of his roots

NOHbody Better: Giving thanks

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News