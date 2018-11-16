Cover2 Season 6, Episode 11

Cover2 HS Football

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In this episode:

GEICO’s Quest for the Koa Trophy: Open division semifinals

Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kahuku vs. Saint Louis

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Hilo’s Guyson Ogata

Throwback Thursday: Pac-Five quarterback PJ Minaya

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

For Life: Forfeited season won’t stop Saint Francis’ quarterback from counting his blessings

Pop Quiz: Ridiculous excuses for skipping practice

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Rising Star: Waipahu safety Deacon Kapea

On the Road with Kailua head coach Hauoli Wong

NOHbody Better: Inspirational quarterback and a birthday scare

