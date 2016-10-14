Cover2 Season 4, Episode 7

Welcome to Season 4, Episode 7 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly.
In this episode:
- Konawaena reclaims the top spot in Division II
- Bryant Moniz returns to help us with this week’s Marquee Matchup in the ILH
- Chelsea Hardin goes Home Sweet Home to Kahuku High School
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1
- Hawaii Strong: Kapolei’s Vasega faces challenges with a smile
- Pop Quiz: Pearl City High School
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2
- Richard Torres finds this week’s Rising Star in the heart of Honolulu at McKinley
- John Veneri is ‘On the Go’ with NBC Radio’s Kawika Hallums
- Ice Baths: UH walk-on players and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame