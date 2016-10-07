Cover2 Season 4, Episode 6 (’70s Night)

Welcome to Season 4, Episode 6 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, a.k.a. “’70s Night.”
In this episode:
- Power Polls: Punahou and Saint Louis swap spots
- Bryant Moniz helps us dig into this week’s Marquee Matchup
- Chelsea Hardin goes Home Sweet Home to McKinley High School
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1
- Hawaii Strong: A family’s football legacy lives on in Kahuku
- Pop Quiz: Waipahu High School
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2
- Brian Te‘o finds this week’s Rising Star at Bruddah Barry’s alma mater
- John Veneri is ‘On the Go’ with Kamehameha head coach Abu Ma‘afala
- Ice Baths: BYU’s head coach opens door for Hawaii players and a super intern