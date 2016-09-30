Cover2 Season 4, Episode 5

Welcome to Season 4, Episode 5 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly.
In this episode:
- Power Polls: The Campbell Sabers make their season debut
- Rich Miano sets up this week’s Marquee Matchup, one of the biggest rivalry games on Oahu
- Chelsea Hardin goes Home Sweet Home to Kapolei
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1
- Hawaii Strong: Charles Freitas puts family first in Pearl City
- Pop Quiz: Aiea High School
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2
- Brian Te’o finds this week’s Rising Star on the hills of Kapalama
- John Veneri is ‘On the Go’ to Windward Oahu with Kalaheo head coach Darrell Poole
- Ice Baths: Navy’s Niumatalolo now ’emperor’ of Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy