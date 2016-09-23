Cover2 Season 4, Episode 4

Welcome to Season 4, Episode 4 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly.
In this episode:
- Power Polls: What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas
- Rich Miano helps set up this week’s Marquee Matchup in the OIA
- Chelsea Hardin goes Home Sweet Home to Makiki
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1
- Sam Spangler goes Hawaii Strong in Kaneohe with Jeremy McGoldrick
- Pop Quiz: Mililani
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2
- Brian Te’o finds this week’s Rising Star in Waipahu
- John Veneri is ‘On the Go’ to Punahou with receivers coach Leonard Lau
- Ice Baths: McKenzie Milton starts at UCF, Kahuku brings ‘Red sea’ to Vegas