Cover2 Season 3, Episode 8

Welcome to Season 3, Episode 8 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly.

In this episode:

Rich Miano looks ahead to the Marquee Matchups that’ll determine who’s moving on to the state tournament.

Sam Spangler takes us On Campus to see what’s being done to keep players safe in the violent sport of football, while also keeping the spirit of the game intact.

Brian Te’o finds this week’s Rising Stars in the Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH) title game.

John Veneri goes to Houghtailing Street and visits with Damien Memorial School head coach Eddie Klaneski.

