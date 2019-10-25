Cover2 Season 7, Episode 8

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 8 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and RJ Hollis preview an Open Division showdown between Kahuku vs. Campbell while Ren Clayton goes under the helmet with Kapaa star Kahale Kaleiohi. .

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star up in Farrington.

Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with Kaiser head coach Tim Seaman

Check out full episode segments below:

