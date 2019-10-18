Cover2 Season 7, Episode 7

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 7 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and RJ Hollis preview am Ope Division showdown betweenKahuku vs. Campbell while Ren Clayton goes under the helmet with Kaimuki star quarterback Jordan Maiava. .

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star up in Leilehua. .

Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with former McKinley quarterback Alexandria Buchanan.

Check out full episode segments below:

