Cover2 Season 7, Episode 6

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 5 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and Rich Miano preview a Division I showdown between Damien vs. Moanalua at Aloha Stadium while Ren Clayton tells the story of two local prep standouts named after one of the NFL’s most prolific quarterbacks.

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star up in Kalaepōhaku.

Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with former Hawaii receiver Jeremiah Cochran.

