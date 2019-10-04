Cover2 Season 7, Episode 5

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 5 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and Rich Miano preview ‘Iolani vs. Leilehua in a Division I showdown while Ren Clayton goes into Saint Louis and Pac-Five’s efforts into preventing head-on collisions in games.

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star on the west side in Waianae.

Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with Saint Louis star receiver, Koali Nishigaya.

Check out full episode segments below: