Cover2 Season 7, Episode 4

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 4 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and Rich Miano preview a battle of Open Division giants when Saint Louis takes on Mililani at Aloha Stadium while Ren Clayton takes us to Maui for one of the most inspirational stories in Hawaii high school football this season.

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star on the Garden Isle.

Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with former ‘Iolani star, Brian Ah Yat.

Check out full episode segments below: