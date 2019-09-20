Breaking News
Cover2 Season 7, Episode 3

Cover2 Full Episodes
Posted:

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 3 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and Rich Miano preview an all-prep showdown between Mililani vs. national powerhouse St. John Bosco while Ren Clayton takes us to Punahou to hear from one of the state’s best football — and baseball — players. 

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star in Honolulu. Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with island-football great, Beau Yap.

Check out full episode segments below:

  • State Rankings
  • Built FORD Tough Match Up
  • Grab-N-Go
  • Throwback Thursday
  • Hot Ticket 
  • For Life
  • Cover2 Challenge
  • On the Road
  • Rising Star
  • Double Shakas
  • Overtime

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

