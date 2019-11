Happy Thanksgiving, Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 13 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Our season finale is a big one, as the Cover2 crew gets your ready for the upcoming HHSAA state championship tripleheader on Black Friday at Aloha Stadium.

Last but not least, after more than 200,000 votes, we finally reveal the winners of this year’s Cover2 awards.

Check out full episode segments below: