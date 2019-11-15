Cover2 Season 7, Episode 11

Cover2 Full Episodes
Posted: / Updated:

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 11 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and Rich Miano discuss Leilehua vs. Baldwin while Ren Clayton tells the heroic story of former Punahou star Brian Suite and is ongoing battle against cancer.

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star at Campbell High School. 

Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with Waipahu head coach Bryson Carvalho! 

Check out full episode segments below:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR