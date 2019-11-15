Cover2 Season 7, Episode 11

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 11 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and Rich Miano discuss Leilehua vs. Baldwin while Ren Clayton tells the heroic story of former Punahou star Brian Suite and is ongoing battle against cancer.

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star at Campbell High School.

Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with Waipahu head coach Bryson Carvalho!

Check out full episode segments below: