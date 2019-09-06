Cover2 Season 7, Episode 1

Cover2 Full Episodes
Posted: / Updated:

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 1 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and Rich Miano preview an ILH Showdown between Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha while Ren Clayton takes us to HPA to check out a team on the rise to contention.

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star in Hawaii Kai. Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with island-football great, Kealoha Pilares.

Check out full episode segments below:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories