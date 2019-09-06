Cover2 Season 7, Episode 1

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 1 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and Rich Miano preview an ILH Showdown between Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha while Ren Clayton takes us to HPA to check out a team on the rise to contention.

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star in Hawaii Kai. Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with island-football great, Kealoha Pilares.

Check out full episode segments below: