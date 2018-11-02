Cover2 Season 6, Episode 9 (Arcade Night)

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!
In this episode:
Roosevelt appears in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings for first time ever
Built FORD Tough Match Up: (4) Kahuku vs. (2) Mililani
Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Hilo receiver Guyson Ogata
Throwback Thursday: Crusader running back Chris Fuamatu-Maafala
Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)
For Life: Iolani’s star defensive line proves size doesn’t matter
Pop Quiz: The different types of Hawaii coaches
Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)
Rising Star: Pac-Five linebacker Evan Ramirez
On the Road with Punahou receivers coach Miah Ostrowski
NOHbody Better: Touchdown machines
Overtime: Championship preview and college football conferences