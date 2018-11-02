Cover2 Season 6, Episode 9 (Arcade Night)

Cover2 Full Episodes

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In this episode:

Roosevelt appears in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings for first time ever

Built FORD Tough Match Up: (4) Kahuku vs. (2) Mililani

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Hilo receiver Guyson Ogata

Throwback Thursday: Crusader running back Chris Fuamatu-Maafala

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

For Life: Iolani’s star defensive line proves size doesn’t matter

Pop Quiz: The different types of Hawaii coaches

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Rising Star: Pac-Five linebacker Evan Ramirez

On the Road with Punahou receivers coach Miah Ostrowski

NOHbody Better: Touchdown machines

Overtime: Championship preview and college football conferences

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
GAME PREVIEWS
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR