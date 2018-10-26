Cover2 Season 6, Episode 8

Cover2 Full Episodes

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In this episode:

Kaimuki makes season debut in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Built FORD Tough Match Up: (2) Punahou vs. (1) Saint Louis

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Baldwin receiver Kili-Scott Madrid

Throwback Thursday: Farrington’s Josh ‘Zeus’ White

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

For Life: Kahuku Red Raiders honor Uncle Tommy’s legacy

Pop Quiz: Testing the acting skills of Punahou linebacker Maninoa Tufono

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Rising Star: Baldwin running back Bishop Wickes

On the Road with Moanalua head coach Savaii Eselu

NOHbody Better: Quarterbacks salute and 8-man football

Overtime: Title game previews

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
GAME PREVIEWS
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR