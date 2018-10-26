Cover2 Season 6, Episode 8

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!
In this episode:
Kaimuki makes season debut in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings
Built FORD Tough Match Up: (2) Punahou vs. (1) Saint Louis
Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Baldwin receiver Kili-Scott Madrid
Throwback Thursday: Farrington’s Josh ‘Zeus’ White
Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)
For Life: Kahuku Red Raiders honor Uncle Tommy’s legacy
Pop Quiz: Testing the acting skills of Punahou linebacker Maninoa Tufono
Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)
Rising Star: Baldwin running back Bishop Wickes
On the Road with Moanalua head coach Savaii Eselu
NOHbody Better: Quarterbacks salute and 8-man football
Overtime: Title game previews