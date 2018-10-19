Cover2 Season 6, Episode 7

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!
In this episode:
Moanalua, Kamehameha swap spots in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings
Built FORD Tough Match Up: (8) Kamehameha vs. (2) Punahou
Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Kaimuki’s Jonah Stephens
Throwback Thursday: Nanakuli quarterback Alapati Sula
Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)
For Life: Despite thousands of miles, football keeps Punahou’s Terrell close to deployed father
Pop Quiz: Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)
Rising Star: Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Kilohana Haasenritter
On the Road with Radford Rams head coach Lon Passos
NOHbody Better: Honoring coaches Rob Santos, Tommy Heffernan
Overtime: Punahou/Kamehameha preview, OIA DII postseason talk