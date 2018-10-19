Cover2 Season 6, Episode 7

Cover2 Full Episodes

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In this episode:

Moanalua, Kamehameha swap spots in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Built FORD Tough Match Up: (8) Kamehameha vs. (2) Punahou

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Kaimuki’s Jonah Stephens

Throwback Thursday: Nanakuli quarterback Alapati Sula

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

For Life: Despite thousands of miles, football keeps Punahou’s Terrell close to deployed father

Pop Quiz: Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Rising Star: Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Kilohana Haasenritter

On the Road with Radford Rams head coach Lon Passos

NOHbody Better: Honoring coaches Rob Santos, Tommy Heffernan

Overtime: Punahou/Kamehameha preview, OIA DII postseason talk

