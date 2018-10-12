Cover2 Season 6, Episode 6

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!
In this episode:
Campbell climbs to fourth in latest Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings
Built FORD Tough Match Up: (4) Campbell vs. Kapolei
Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Kau’s Izaiah Pilanca-Emmsley
Throwback Thursday: Iolani’s Albert Tufono
Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)
For Life: Twin brothers battle at Aloha Stadium in a legacy of family football
Pop Quiz: The many faces of Hawaii prep football parents
Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)
Rising Star: McKinley running back Miguel Camacho
On the Road with Damien head coach Eddie Klaneski
NOHbody Better: Hawaii’s quarterback and coach
Overtime: Post-season preview and a look ahead to UH vs. BYU