Cover2 Season 6, Episode 6

Cover2 Full Episodes

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In this episode:

Campbell climbs to fourth in latest Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Built FORD Tough Match Up: (4) Campbell vs. Kapolei

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Kau’s Izaiah Pilanca-Emmsley

Throwback Thursday: Iolani’s Albert Tufono

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

For Life: Twin brothers battle at Aloha Stadium in a legacy of family football

Pop Quiz: The many faces of Hawaii prep football parents

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Rising Star: McKinley running back Miguel Camacho

On the Road with Damien head coach Eddie Klaneski

NOHbody Better: Hawaii’s quarterback and coach

Overtime: Post-season preview and a look ahead to UH vs. BYU

