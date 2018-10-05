Cover2 Season 6, Episode 5

Cover2 Full Episodes

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In this episode:

Mililani rises in Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings after snapping Kahuku’s win streak

Built FORD Tough Match Up: Waipahu vs. (7) Moanalua

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Mililani receiver Maka Hill

Throwback Thursday: Kahuku’s Mark Atuaia

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

For Life: After nearly a decade of losing seasons, the Rough Riders focus on victory

Pop Quiz with Saint Louis cheerleaders from Sacred Hearts Academy

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Rising Star: Iolani linebacker Lanakila Pei

On the Road with Kalani head coach Scott Melemai

NOHbody Better: Star quarterbacks in the community

Overtime: Can Moanalua remain undefeated?

