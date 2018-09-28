Cover2 Season 6, Episode 4

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In this episode:

Undefeated Saint Francis climbs into top 10 of Cover2 & GEICO State Rankings

Built FORD Tough Match Up: Built FORD Tough Match Up: (2) Kahuku vs. (4) Mililani

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Saint Louis linebacker Nick Herbig

Throwback Thursday: Star player-turned-coach Kai Kamaka Jr.

9/27 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

For Life: Through tough times, Kailua remains a field of brotherly love

Pop Quiz with referee Wade Miranda

9/27 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Rising Star: Hilo linebacker Kalen White

On the Road with McKinley head coach Pat Silva

NOHbody Better: Undefeated Saint Francis Saints dominate D-II

Overtime: Kahuku vs. Mililani, Hawaii vs. San Jose State previews

