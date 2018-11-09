Cover2 Season 6, Episode 10

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

This episode is dedicated to Vince Manuwai. The University of Hawaii football star and NFL player died Sunday. He was just 38 years old.

In this episode:

GEICO’s Quest for the Koa Trophy: Bracket breakdown

Built FORD Tough Match Up: Iolani vs. Waipahu

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Mililani’s Cy Kuboyama-Hayashi

Throwback Thursday: Waianae’s Chris Paogofie

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

For Life: Coming off injury, Campbell captain provides unwavering support for teammates

Pop Quiz with Saint Louis linebacker Nick Herbig

Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Rising Star: Voting now open for 2018 Cover2 Awards

On the Road with former Waianae, UH standout Nate Jackson

NOHbody Better: 2019 Polynesian Bowl All-Stars

Overtime: Weekend game picks, Cover2 Awards preview with Sam Spangler