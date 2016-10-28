Cover2 Season 4, Episode 9

Welcome to Season 4, Episode 9 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly.
In this episode:
- Power Polls: Kahuku remains on top in final poll before state tournament
- Rich Miano scares up some details on this week’s Marquee Matchup for the OIA crown
- Chelsea Hardin goes Home Sweet Home to Waipahu
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1
- Hawaii Strong: Campbell’s Ramos flies high on the field
- Pop Quiz: Damien
- Rising Star: Farrington DL Foi Sila
- John Veneri is “On the Ghoul” with Kapolei head coach Darren Hernandez
- Ice Baths: The guys in stripes