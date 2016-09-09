Cover2 Season 4, Episode 2

Welcome to Season 4 episode 2 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly.
In this episode:
- Power Polls: Hurricane warning issued as Kapolei storms into the top 5
- Marquee Matchup: (2) Saint Louis vs. (3) Punahou
- Home Sweet Home: Chelsea Hardin takes us to the Windward side
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1
- Hawaii Strong: Sam Spangler finds a ‘Golden’ voice in Nanakuli valley
- Pop Quiz: Kaiser School
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2
- Rising Star: Rico Rosario
- Johnny on the Go: Kaiser head coach Arnold Martinez
- Ice Baths: Local boys in the NFL