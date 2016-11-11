Cover2 Season 4, Episode 11

Welcome to Season 4, Episode 11 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly.
In this episode:
- Quest for the Koa Trophy: Semifinals
- Rich Miano helps us break down this week’s Marquee Matchup in the Open Division of the state tournament
- Chelsea Hardin goes Home Sweet Home to Kalaepohaku
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1
- Sam Spangler goes Hawaii Strong along California Avenue
- Pop Quiz: Saint Louis School cheerleaders
- Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2
- Brian Te‘o delivers this week’s Rising Star from Ewa Beach
- John Veneri is On the Go with Kahuku’s Keala Santiago Sr.
- Ice Baths: Sam Choy brings the Cover2 gang ‘in the Kitchen’