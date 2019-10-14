Cover2 College Football Report: Tagovailoa scores four touchdowns in dominant win

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.
With Week 6 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:
Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama
- 21-of-34, 293 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in 47-28 victory over Texas A&M.
Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State
- Three tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 59-37 victory over Hawaii.
Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame
- Nine tackles in 30-27 victory over USC
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive lineman, Notre Dame
- Two tackles and a half-sack in 30-27 victory over USC.
Bradlee Anae, Defensive lineman, Utah
- Three tackles in 52-7 victory over Oregon State.
Mika Tafua, Defensive lineman, Utah
- Five tackles in 52-7 victory over Utah.
Vavae Malepai, Running back, USC
- Eight carries for 46 yards in 30-27 loss to Notre Dame.
Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia
- Eight carries for 27 yards in 30-27 loss to Notre Dame.