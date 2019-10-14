Cover2 College Football Report: Tagovailoa scores four touchdowns in dominant win

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his first quarter touchdown throw against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 6 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

21-of-34, 293 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in 47-28 victory over Texas A&M.

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

Three tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 59-37 victory over Hawaii.

Q1, 9:34; 7-0 | FUMBLE!!! After review, officials rule that Byrd indeed fumbled, and Kekaula Kaniho made the recovery at the UH 41!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/51wyUYPR48 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 13, 2019

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame

Nine tackles in 30-27 victory over USC

Alohi Gilman is fired up tonight. He already has five tackles, including a couple of big hits, and is playing with a lot of energy. His transfer decision came down to USC or Notre Dame. — Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) October 13, 2019

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive lineman, Notre Dame

Two tackles and a half-sack in 30-27 victory over USC.

Bradlee Anae, Defensive lineman, Utah

Three tackles in 52-7 victory over Oregon State.

Mika Tafua, Defensive lineman, Utah

Five tackles in 52-7 victory over Utah.

Vavae Malepai, Running back, USC

Eight carries for 46 yards in 30-27 loss to Notre Dame.

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia