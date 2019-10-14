Cover2 College Football Report: Tagovailoa scores four touchdowns in dominant win

Cover2 HS Football
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his first quarter touchdown throw against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 6 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama

  • 21-of-34, 293 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in 47-28 victory over Texas A&M.

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

  • Three tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 59-37 victory over Hawaii.

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame

  • Nine tackles in 30-27 victory over USC 

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive lineman, Notre Dame

  • Two tackles and a half-sack in 30-27 victory over USC.

Bradlee Anae, Defensive lineman, Utah

  • Three tackles in 52-7 victory over Oregon State. 

Mika Tafua, Defensive lineman, Utah

  • Five tackles in 52-7 victory over Utah. 

Vavae Malepai, Running back, USC

  • Eight carries for 46 yards in 30-27 loss to Notre Dame. 

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia 

  • Eight carries for 27 yards in 30-27 loss to Notre Dame. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories