Cover2 College Football Report: Gabriel’s big day leads UCF past Houston

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.
With Week 9 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:
Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State
- Nine tackles in 52-42 victory over San Jose State.
Bradlee Anae, Defensive lineman, Utah
- Two tackles and one sack in 33-28 victory over Washington.
Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia
- Five carries for 21 yards 38-31 victory over UNC.
Kana’i Mauga, Linebacker, USC
- Seven tackles and one sack in 56-24 loss to Oregon.
Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback. UCF
- 21-of-30, 298 yards and four total touchdowns (three pass, one rush) in 44-29 victory over Houston.
Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame
- Three tackles in 21-20 victory over Virginia Tech.