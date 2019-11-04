Cover2 College Football Report: Gabriel’s big day leads UCF past Houston

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Dillon Gabriel #11 of the UCF Knights passes in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on September 21, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Some of Hawaii’s best high school football players in recent years have begun to make some noise on the national stage.

With Week 9 of the 2019 college football season now in the books, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s best football products and see how they played for their schools on the mainland:

Kekaula Kaniho, Safety, Boise State

Nine tackles in 52-42 victory over San Jose State.

Bradlee Anae, Defensive lineman, Utah

Two tackles and one sack in 33-28 victory over Washington.

Bradlee Anae

1 sack

9th Sack this year

26th of his career-tied for 3rd

3.5 behind Hunter Dimick for 1st..#Utes — Bill Riley (@espn700bill) November 2, 2019

Wayne Taulapapa, Running back, Virginia

Five carries for 21 yards 38-31 victory over UNC.

Kana’i Mauga, Linebacker, USC

Seven tackles and one sack in 56-24 loss to Oregon.

Kana'i Mauga gets the start at ILB for #USC and gets the opening tackle and then a sack.



Palaie Gaoteote looks like he'll be a situational package substitute. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 3, 2019

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback. UCF

21-of-30, 298 yards and four total touchdowns (three pass, one rush) in 44-29 victory over Houston.

FOUR total TDs for QB Dillon Gabriel as @UCF_Football pulls away in the second half against Houston. pic.twitter.com/do3uDBJsqY — American Football (@American_FB) November 2, 2019

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Notre Dame