We ask Punahou linebacker Maninoa Tufono:

Your school colors are buffanblu. Show us what buffanblu actually looks like.

You’re driving and trying to merge, and you get rear-ended. You get out, ready to scrap, and look at who banged you: an 80-year-old grandma.

You’re climbing a mango tree and pluck a Hayden mango from the top, but it’s busted and full of worms. Yet, you’re still hungry…