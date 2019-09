Just because they’re stars on the football field, doesn’t mean Campbell’s Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala and Saint Louis’ Koali Nishigaya belong on the hardcourt.

In this week’s Cover2 Challenge, Mokiao-Atimalala and Nishigaya go head-to-head from the charity stripe at Lucky Strike.

Zavier Cummings hosts, judges and crowns this week’s Cover2 Challenge winner.