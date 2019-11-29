Breaking News
Car crash in Kalihi leaves a vehicle overturned, one dead

The 2019 Manti Teo Award Winner: Saint Louis’ Nick Herbig

Cover2 Awards

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Saint Louis senior linebacker Nick Herbig is your 2019 Cover2 Manti Teo Defensive Player of the Year.

The Wisconsin commit, who’s older brother, Nate, is an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been a steadying presence in the Crusaders defense over the last two seasons.

Manti Te’o Award – Defensive Player of the Year

  • 2013: Kelii “KK” Padello, DE , Mililani; Hercules Mataafa, LB, Lahainaluna
  • 2014: Ofa Fahiua, LB, Hilo
  • 2015: Isaac Slade-Matautia, LB, Saint Louis
  • 2016: Kekaula Kaniho, DB, Kahuku
  • 2017: Kana’i Mauga, LB, Waianae
  • 2018: Jordan Botelho, LB, Saint Louis
  • 2019: Nick Herbig, LB, Saint Louis

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR