The 2019 Manti Teo Award Winner: Saint Louis’ Nick Herbig

Saint Louis senior linebacker Nick Herbig is your 2019 Cover2 Manti Teo Defensive Player of the Year.
The Wisconsin commit, who’s older brother, Nate, is an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been a steadying presence in the Crusaders defense over the last two seasons.
Manti Te’o Award – Defensive Player of the Year
- 2013: Kelii “KK” Padello, DE , Mililani; Hercules Mataafa, LB, Lahainaluna
- 2014: Ofa Fahiua, LB, Hilo
- 2015: Isaac Slade-Matautia, LB, Saint Louis
- 2016: Kekaula Kaniho, DB, Kahuku
- 2017: Kana’i Mauga, LB, Waianae
- 2018: Jordan Botelho, LB, Saint Louis
- 2019: Nick Herbig, LB, Saint Louis