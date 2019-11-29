The 2019 Cover2 Olin Kreutz Award Winner: Lahainaluna’s Tuipulotu Lai

Lahainaluna’s Tuipulotu Lai is the 2019 recipient of the Cover2 Olin Kreutz Award for Lineman of the Year.
Lai won the award by being a menacing defensive lineman for the Lunas, who will go for their fourth consecutive state title on Friday against Kapaa.
Olin Kreutz Award – Down Lineman of the Year
- 2014: Fred Ulu-Perry, OL, Saint Louis
- 2015: Michael Eletise, OL, Kaiser
- 2016: Mo Unutoa, OL, Kapaa
- 2017: Faatui Tuitele, DL, Saint Louis
- 2018: Sama Paama, DL/OL, Kaimuki
- 2019: Tuipulotu Lai, DL, Lahainaluna