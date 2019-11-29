Breaking News
The 2019 Cover2 Herman Wedemeyer Award Winner: Hilo’s Kilohana Haasenritter

Cover2 Awards

Hilo senior Kilohana Haasenritter is your 2019 Cover2 Herman Wedemeyer “Iron Man” of the year.

The Hawaii commit scored 18 touchdowns on offense to go with his nine takeaways on defense this season. Look for the two-way stud to make an impact once again when the Vikings take on Iolani in the HHSAA Division I championship game at Aloha Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is approximately at 4 p.m.

Herman Wedemeyer Award – Two-Way Player of the Year

  • 2013: Fitou Fisiiahi, RB/LB, Kaiser
  • 2014: Salanoa-Alo Wily, RB/DT, Kahuku
  • 2015: Laakea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, WR/DB, Baldwin
  • 2016: Christian Mejia, DE/TE, Kailua; Kesi Ah-Hoy, DB/RB, Kahuku
  • 2017: Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa, WR/DB, Campbell 
  • 2018: Senituli Punivai, ATH, Castle
  • 2019: Kilohana Haasenritter, WR/DB, Hilo

